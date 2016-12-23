Burglars attempt to steal expensive dirt bikes in Tampa smash and grab

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Hillsborough County are searching for two suspects who rammed an SUV through the front door of a Tampa sports store, looking to steal two expensive dirt bikes on Friday morning.

They were trying to steal two dirt bikes, each worth $9,000, from Tampa Bay Power Sports, but were scared off by a Good Samaritan.

According to the store’s general manager, who did not want to be identified, the attempted burglary happened around 12:15 on Friday morning.

It’s a shame that we have to do the things that we do, but we do a lot of preventative maintenance as it is so that someone doesn’t see us as an easy target to be able to acquire something that’s not theirs,” said the store’s general manager, who did not want to be identified.

Surveillance cameras caught two suspects ramming a red SUV through the front door of the business, leaving behind broken glass and a wrecked door frame.

They were unable to get away with anything after a person who was working out at a 24-hour gym across the street heard the crash and rushed over to the business.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of juveniles that are mischievous and look to destroy property and acquire things that aren’t theirs… It’s a shame in the local community at this point. Everybody needs to play their part in trying to help assist with reducing the crime,” the store manager said.

Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating the attempted burglary.