Better Call Behnken: Trucking company reaches out to disabled Marine after car damaged

(WFLA) – Sam Bell, a disabled Marine dealing with an insurance nightmare, is stuck without a car for Christmas.

However, 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken investigation did get the attention of insurance companies and the trucking company that the truck driver worked for when he plowed into Bell’s car, while it was parked in his driveway.

That company, EXP Logistics, now wants to make Bell an offer. But, it is an unusual one.

“As EXP is explaining now, they would like to meet with me on Saturday,” Bell said. “And on Saturday, we can either come to an agreement to total out the car or we can allow the insurance companies to battle and they are allowed to determine how the car is totaled out.”

Bell is suspicious because the accident happened in late November and no one from the insurance company has been out to see his car. It is still unclear who the insurance company is.

So 8 On Your Side brought out our own adjuster to evaluate Bell’s car.

Michael Ryan, of Celtic Adjusting Services, estimated the value of the damage to be $1,044, and that’s without the cost of the motor.

“I would definitely say that if this thing got picked up that high and dropped down, it may have impacted the motor,” said Ryan.

Ryan found comparable cars listed for sale for $2,000 to $4,500. It is likely that it will cost more to fix Bell’s car than it is worth.

Bell said he plans to listen to what the insurance company has to say, and go from there.

