8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | December 24-25

Weekend Buzz

1. Downtown Saturday Morning Market (Saturday)
More than 170 local vendors including farmers, growers with fresh produce and gourmet and specialty foods, fresh-baked breads and treats. Get the details

2. It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Saturday)
An ensemble brings a few dozen characters to life with live, on stage sound effects, to present the story of George Bailey, who considers taking his life on Christmas Eve. Get the details

3. Christmas at the Mahaffey (Saturday)
BridgePoint Church throws a public holiday celebration with live contemporary music, spiritual messages, refreshments and family activities. Get the details

4. Vodka Latke (Saturday)
The biggest social event of the year for young Jewish singles and couples is always held on Christmas Eve when the Christians are busy. Get the details

5. Ice Skating at Tampa’s Winter Village (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Even in Florida, you can get in the holiday spirit by ice skating on an outdoor rink in the park. Get the details

6. Snow at Sundial (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Snow falls nightly at Sundial’s celebration of twinkling lights. Get the details

7. Holiday Lights in the Gardens (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
The Rangers play the Rays at the Trop for a triple-header this weekend. Get the details

8. Christmas Lane (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Santa and Mrs. Claus greet you at this holiday spectacle with giant toy soldiers and a 14-foot reindeer, Christmas castle, face painting, children’s performers and ornament making. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add it on our Out & About section. http://8.wfla.com/1zWdKvD
We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

