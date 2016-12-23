3 swastikas found drawn on a Sarasota temple

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – Officials say three swastikas were found marked on a Jewish temple in Sarasota.

The Herald-Tribune reports that the symbols associated with the Nazi Party were discovered this week.

Temple Sinai president Mark Richmond said in an email to the congregation that the markings were discovered Tuesday and reported to authorities, but the vandalism likely happened days earlier. The swastikas have been removed by the temple’s maintenance staff.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies said the symbols were drawn with permanent marker on a window, door and shed at Temple Sinai.

Richmond’s email said the temple experienced a similar incident when it moved into the building about 11 years ago.

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee said the vandalism was a reminder that “anti-Semitism is alive and well.”