WATCH: Girl, 10, with autism sings amazing rendition of ‘Hallelujah’

(WFLA) – A 10-year-old girl with an amazing voice is getting praise from around the world after a video of her singing at her school concert in Ireland went viral.

Kayleigh Rodgers has autism and ADHD. She attends the Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland. Kayleigh sang a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” that will give you the chills when you hear it.

“She’d be a very quiet little girl, but when she sings, she just opens up,” Kayleigh’s headteacher Colin Miller told BBC’s Newsbeat.

Miller said that Kayleigh is very shy.

The video, which was filmed by Billy McAuley, was posted to Facebook on Dec. 18 by a fellow student’s parent. Since then, it has been viewed by almost one million people.

Kayleigh’s mother told the BBC that her daughter might have opportunities to sing professionally, but only if her music teacher was involved.

She always loved singing, but it wasn’t until she started at Killard House School that she really came into her own,” her mother told the BBC. “He’s like her safety blanket – he’s amazing.”