Watch Disney’s Magic Kingdom fireworks on New Year’s Eve

(WFLA) – If you’re planning on staying home for New Year’s Eve, Disney is working to make your night extra special.

The Magic Kingdom fireworks will be broadcast live on the internet at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to the Disney Parks Blog. You can watch the Fantasy in the Sky fireworks show on the blog.

“The live stream will begin at 11:45 p.m. EST in a fresh blog post that will appear at the top of the blog. You can also follow along on Twitter with the hashtag #DisneyParksLIVE,” a Walt Disney World Resort employee explains.