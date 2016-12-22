VIDEO: Man burned after electronic cigarette explodes in his pants pocket

FRESNO, Calif. (WFLA) — A California man is recovering from burns after his electronic cigarette explodes in his pocket.
The 53-year-old man was on a city bus in Fresno, California when his pants suddenly exploded.
A camera on the bus captured the entire ordeal.
The victim was treated on the scene and later taken to a local hospital with minor burns to his right hand and thigh.
