Several types of ice cream cake recalled

WIVB Published:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rich Products is recalling several ice cream cake products because they may contain undeclared walnuts. Anyone with a walnut allergy could risk an allergic reaction by consuming the affected products.

The following types of ice cream cakes are part of the recall:

  • 4 LB 8 OZ Jon Donaire Ice Cream Layer Cake (Deliciously moist white cake with rich, creamy strawberries & cream ice cream)
    • UPC Code: 049800 047761
    • Best By: JUN-27-17, JUL-15-17, JUL-23-17, JUL-28-17, AUG-27-17
  • 4 LB 13 OZ Signature Select Vanilla Ice Cream & White Cake (Ice Cream Cake)
    • UPC Code: 021130 114641
    • Best By: JUN-26-2017, JUL-18-17, AUG-01-17
  • 4 LB 8 OZ Jon Donaire Ice Cream Layer Cake (Deliciously moist white cake with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream)
    • UPC Code: 049800 024533
    • Best By: JUN-25-17, JUL-23-17, JUL-29-17
  • 4 LB 8 OZ Jon Donaire Ice Cream Layer Cake (Deliciously moist white cake with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream)
    • UPC Code: 049800 628786
    • Best By: JUL-29-17
  • 60 OZ Rich’s ¼ Sheet White Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream Cake
    • UPC Code: 049800 290013
    • Best By: OCT-20-17, NOV-01-17

Anyone who purchased the cakes listed is advised not to consume them. They can be returned to the store where they were purchased for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Rich’s Helpline at (800) 356-7094.

