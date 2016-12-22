Search underway for driver who hit man in Gulfport crosswalk, left him to die

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are looking for the person who hit a man in a Gulfport crosswalk and then drove away, leaving him to die.

Investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office say the deadly hit and run happened around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday night.

41-year-old Frankie McCray was hit as he was walking eastbound in a marked crosswalk, while crossing 49th Street South at the intersection of 11th Avenue South.

An unidentified vehicle was traveling southbound on 49th Street South and hit. The vehicle continued driving southbound and never stopped to help McCray.

Investigators say another driver, Martin Thomas, was headed southbound on 49th Street South, approaching the 11th Avenue South intersection and was unable to stop and hit McCray who was lying in the roadway.

Thomas stopped his vehicle at the scene.

Deputies say McCray was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives described the suspect vehicle as being black in color, possibly a truck, and possibly having a broken headlight.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Corporal West of the PCSO Major Accident Investigation Team at (727) 582-6200; or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org