Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Tempting Sides

Tempting Sides

SPICED APPLE SALAD, HONEY STUNG SWEET POTATOES, & CORN AND SQUASH VELVET

 

Spiced Apple Salad
Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

Ingredients:
2 large sweet, crisp apples (Honey Crisp, Gala, Fuji)
1/3 cup apple cider vinaigrette
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
1 bag baby arugula (4–5 oz)
1 (3.5-oz) package cranberry walnut topping

Steps:
1. Cut apples in half and remove core; cut apples into small-bite size pieces (3 cups).
2. Whisk in salad bowl: vinaigrette, cinnamon, and red pepper. Add apples and toss to coat.
3. Add greens and nut topping; toss and serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 160kcal; FAT 7g; SAT FAT 1g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 65mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 3g; SUGARS 18g; PROTEIN 1g; VIT A 10%; VIT C 6%; CALC 4%; IRON 2%

Honey Stung Sweet Potatoes
Active Time – 10 minutes, Total Time – 40 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

Ingredients:
4 large sweet potatoes (about 2 lb)
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/3 cup honey
1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 teaspoon fish sauce (or clam juice)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon Asian chili sauce
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped (optional)

Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Peel potatoes, cut into quarters lengthwise, then into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Grate ginger. Arrange potatoes in layers in 13- x- 9-inch baking dish.
2. Place butter in small sauté pan on medium. Add ginger and garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Whisk in remaining ingredients (except cilantro); pour mixture over potatoes. Bake 25–30 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
3. Chop cilantro. Sprinkle over potatoes; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 200kcal; FAT 6g; SAT FAT 3.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 310mg; CARB 37g; FIBER 3g; SUGARS 22g; PROTEIN 2g; VIT A 380%; VIT C 25%; CALC 4%; IRON 6%

Corn and Squash Velvet
Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 1 hour (Makes 9 Servings)

Ingredients:
1 lb yellow squash, coarsely chopped
1 bag frozen corn kernels (15–16 oz)
1 cup prediced yellow onions
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
1 cup heavy whipping cream
Cooking spray

Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Chop squash (about 4 cups). Place in large microwave-safe bowl with corn and onions. Cover; microwave on HIGH for 8–10 minutes or until corn is thawed and squash is tender when pierced with a fork. Squeeze water from mixture, draining very well.
2. Place vegetable mixture into blender (or food processor bowl) with remaining ingredients; blend until smooth. Coat 9-inch square
baking dish with spray; pour mixture into dish. Bake 30–35 minutes or until hot and mixture has set in center. Let stand 10 minutes to cool before serving.

CALORIES (per 1/9 recipe) 180kcal; FAT 13g; SAT FAT 8g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 45mg; SODIUM 200mg; CARB 16g; FIBER 2g;
SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 3g; VIT A 15%; VIT C 10%; CALC 4%; IRON 2%

