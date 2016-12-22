Polk deputies ask the public to help find suspect in violent road rage incident

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected in a violent road rage incident.

The suspect and victim were both traveling down Highway 27 near ABC Road in Lake Wales. That’s when, the victim says, the suspect, in a pick-up truck, lost his load.

A wooden box spring hit Dyrren Barber’s car, and the two pulled over to the side of the road.

“When the mattress fell off the car, I stopped him and asked him for his insurance,” Barber told News Channel 8. “When he didn’t produce his insurance, that’s when I took a picture of his tag. When I said I was taking a picture of his tag, he said, ‘You don’t need no damn picture.’”

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Donna Wood is amazed by what happened next.

“Well, it was a very interesting interaction that these two individuals had,” Wood said. “He was struck and you don’t hit people.”

The suspect allegedly attacked Barber after watching him snap the picture. He punched him in the head.

“I was very surprised,” Barber said. “I’m not used to somebody trying to attack me.”

Barber was treated and released. He told News Channel 8 he had a migraine for about three days but is doing fine now.

He is still shaken up about the incident. “I believe that I was acting like a good citizen,” he said.

News Channel 8 talked with other drivers Thursday night. They were left scratching their heads.

Dennis Ingram of Lakeland seemed stunned. “That’s not good, no,” Ingram said.

“That’s what’s wrong with the world today,” Wendy Kilpatrick said. “Violence this and violence that.”

Investigators shared a photo of the suspect. The man’s face is not in the picture, but multiple tattoos are, including a University of Florida Gators image and a jester.

If you have any information about this crime or recognize the man in the picture, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to a conviction.