Polk County Sheriff says major drug bust illustrates need for ‘a wall’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced a major drug bust Thursday.

“Operation Numero Dos” is part of a two-month investigation involving Polk County Sheriff’s Office undercover detectives, the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking (HIDTA) Task Force, the Florida Highway Patrol, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Tampa Office, U.S. Border Patrol and the State Attorney’s Office of the 10th Judicial Circuit.

Six suspects are facing charges, after investigators tell News Channel Eight they seized 6.7 pounds of Methamphetamine ICE, approximately $39,000 in US currency and five firearms.

“Don’t be fooled by those who would have you believe drug traffickers are somehow minor, non-violent’ offenders. The drug trafficker in this case, Ignacio Munoz-Delgado, was armed to the teeth, including two AR-15s, a shotgun, and two rifles. He was also arrested for armed Cocaine trafficking in 2009. He was in the country illegally then. He served a short sentence in prison and was deported to Mexico in 2010. Guess what: he came back again. Now he’s dealing in Methamphetamine. Lots of it. We know Meth is one of the most destructive illegal drugs on the streets in central Florida,” Sheriff Grady Judd.

Sheriff Grady Judd called out President Barack Obama for commuting sentences for drug offenders.

“Munoz is exactly the kind of guy, the poster child, of a drug dealer with firearms charges, that the current administration is commuting sentences for or out-right pardoning,” he said.

“Of the 1,176 commutations during the Obama administration, 211 included firearms charges. Munoz was in the country illegally. He was released from prison, deported, and he’s right back at it again, trafficking in Methamphetamine, a drug that is so devastating to our community. Munoz is exactly the kind of guy a convicted criminal drug trafficking illegal alien that the next president wants to deport to his country of origin after he serves his prison term.” Sheriff Grady Judd said, referring to President-elect Donald Trump and his proposal to build a wall as a border between the United States and Mexico.

“President Trump, when this guy gets out, he needs to be on your bus, or plane, or train, or whatever it is,” Sheriff Judd said. “Get him out of this country.”

The following were arrested here in Polk County:

43-year-old Ignacio Munoz-Delgado, 4 Garcia Lane, Frostproof – head of the Polk County organization; charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F1), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1), two counts of Maintaining a Structure for drug trafficking (F2), Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams (F1), unlawful use of a two- way communication device (F3), maintaining a residence for drug trafficking (F3), possession of stolen firearms (F3). (Munoz-Delgado was arrested in April 2009 charged with Armed Trafficking in Cocaine and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine under an unrelated 2009 PCSO case. After receiving a plea deal and serving approximately one year in prison, Munoz-Delgado was released in October 2010, and deported to Mexico.)

30-year-old Willis Bullard IV, 304 Thomas St, Frostproof – charged with Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine 200 or more (F1), and Unlawful use of 2-way and Communications Device (F3).

Four suspects were arrested in Texas:

24-year-old Ana Maria Flores Morales, Hudspeth Avenue, Dallas, Texas – charged with Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

25-year-old Jose Antonio Ledesma Rosa, Hudspeth Avenue, Dallas, Texas – charged with Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

41-year-old Federico Antonio Medellin, East Corporate Drive, Lewisville, Texas – charged with Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

39-year-old Ronald Castro, South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, Texas – charged with to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device There are two suspects at large with outstanding warrants.

Deputies are looking for: 55-year-old Tamara Smith, Chuck Wagon Way, Lake Wales – wanted for Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and maintaining a residence for drug trafficking.

36-year-old Kevin Brown, Luke Street, Frostproof – wanted for Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device