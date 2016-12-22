Pinellas County Sheriffs investigating alleged Seminole home invasion

PINELLAS, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies responded to a Seminole home around 1:15 in the morning on Thursday for a report of an alleged home invasion.

Two adults and one juvenile were home when the incident occurred.

Deputies said, the victims claimed three black male adults, in their mid 20’s, wearing bandannas, entered the residence with handguns, and held them at gunpoint while they stole cash and other personal belongings.

Deputies said, the suspects reportedly left the home on foot and may have been picked up in a white Chevrolet Camaro along the way.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.