Pinellas County Sheriffs investigating alleged Seminole home invasion

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Wikimedia Commons photo credit Highway Patrol Images
Wikimedia Commons photo credit Highway Patrol Images

PINELLAS, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies responded to a Seminole home around 1:15 in the morning on Thursday for a report of an alleged home invasion.

Two adults and one juvenile were home when the incident occurred.

Deputies said, the victims claimed three black male adults, in their mid 20’s, wearing bandannas, entered the residence with handguns, and held them at gunpoint while they stole cash and other personal belongings.

Deputies said, the suspects reportedly left the home on foot and may have been picked up in a white Chevrolet Camaro along the way.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s