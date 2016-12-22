Pasco office manager arrested for practicing medicine without license

LAND O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hudson woman is accused of practicing medicine without a license.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Bridget Ann Carr, 33, on Wednesday night.

Deputies say Carr issued prescriptions to numerous people without ever obtaining a proper medical license.

Carr is an office manager for Dr. Jose Turro on Mile Stretch Drive in Holiday, according to an arrest warrant.

Deputies say they checked with the Florida Department of Health and found that Carr does not have a valid medical doctor license and was never issued one.