Mom accused of hurting children for opening gifts early; Seminole home invasion investigation; Child with cancer made honorary police officer

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, December 22.
TODAY’S WEATHER
A pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 70s. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Pasco office manager accused of practicing medicine without license. Read more
Florida woman accused of punishing children with hot peppers. Read more
Mom accused of beating, biting children for opening Christmas gifts early. Read more
Hillsborough teacher accused of molesting disabled student. Read more
Fla. officer gives motorists choice of ticket or onion. Read more
Pinellas County Sheriffs investigating alleged Seminole home invasion. Read more
8-year-old with brain cancer made honorary police officer. Read more
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT
Tips to help you gauge Holiday travel tipping. See here