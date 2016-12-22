Mom accused of hurting children for opening gifts early; Seminole home invasion investigation; Child with cancer made honorary police officer

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, December 22.

TODAY’S WEATHER

A pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 70s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Pasco office manager accused of practicing medicine without license. Read more

Florida woman accused of punishing children with hot peppers. Read more

Mom accused of beating, biting children for opening Christmas gifts early. Read more

Hillsborough teacher accused of molesting disabled student. Read more

Fla. officer gives motorists choice of ticket or onion. Read more

Pinellas County Sheriffs investigating alleged Seminole home invasion. Read more

8-year-old with brain cancer made honorary police officer. Read more

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

Tips to help you gauge Holiday travel tipping. See here