Mom accused of hurting children for opening gifts early; Seminole home invasion investigation; Child with cancer made honorary police officer

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Mom accused of beating, biting children for opening Christmas gifts early
Mom accused of beating, biting children for opening Christmas gifts early

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, December 22.

TODAY’S WEATHER
A pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 70s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES
Pasco office manager accused of practicing medicine without license. Read more
Florida woman accused of punishing children with hot peppers. Read more
Mom accused of beating, biting children for opening Christmas gifts early. Read more
Hillsborough teacher accused of molesting disabled student. Read more
Fla. officer gives motorists choice of ticket or onion. Read more
Pinellas County Sheriffs investigating alleged Seminole home invasion. Read more
8-year-old with brain cancer made honorary police officer. Read more
See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT
Tips to help you gauge Holiday travel tipping. See here

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s