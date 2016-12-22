Lakeland woman allowed to keep 6-foot-long pet gator in her home

Mary Thorn provided this photo of her pet alligator, Rambo. Via AP
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials are allowing a Lakeland woman to keep her pet alligator, Rambo.

There are conditions for Mary Thorn and her 6-foot-long gator. Thorn can no longer take Rambo to schools for presentations. In addition, the gator can no longer perform in public.

The 125-pound reptile wears clothes, rides on the back of a motorcycle and has a bedroom in Thorn’s home.

Thorn has had a license for the alligator for 11 years, but earlier this year Florida Wildlife Commission officials started investigating because Rambo had grown to 6 feet. Wildlife officials said in March the alligator needed 2.5 acres of land. Thorn told the Orlando Sentinel at that time that even if she had land available, Rambo can’t be left outdoors because of sensitivity to sunlight.

