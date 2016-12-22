Injectables from Holcomb-Kreithen Plastic Surgery

Fine lines and wrinkles, crows feet, loss of volume, furrows, tension lines and jowels are all signs of aging that can now be remedied through the use of fillers and neurotoxins. Dr. Kriston J. Kent, a board certified facial plastic surgeon and facial rejuvenation expert discusses with Aesthetic Insider™ the best uses and application of fillers such as Restylane, Juvederm, Volbella, Radiesse and many more products that are available to help reverse or stabilize the aging process. He also discusses the best placement for neurotoxins such as Botox®. Dr. Kent shares new approaches to lip plumping, under eye shadowing caused by loss of volume, facial fullness and neck treatments. To learn more, visit www.sarasota-med.com

Advertisement