Hillsborough teacher accused of molesting disabled student

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County teacher has been removed from the classroom after he was accused of molesting a disabled student.

Tampa Police Department detectives say that George Summers, 68, molested the disabled teen at the LaVoy Exceptional Center, where Summers is a teacher.

School officials learned about the allegation against Summers on December 1. They were told that he inappropriately touched the student while on school grounds.

Summers was removed from the classroom and police were notified.

Detectives conducted interviews and then charged Summers with lewd and lascivious molestation of a disabled person by an authority figure over a student.