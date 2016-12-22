Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office looking for endangered adult

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an endangered senior.

John F. Gibson left his Sun City Center home Thursday around 2 p.m. He left in a tan, four-door Toyota Camry.

“Gibson was supposed to travel to the Wimauma Walmart, the Sun City Center Post Office, and then return home. Gibson has not been seen or heard from since 2:00 p.m.,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Gibson was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease around three years ago.

Anyone who knows where he is should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.