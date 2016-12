HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hope Megan Manfredi left her home, located on Stanwyck Circle in Tampa, Wednesday at 1 a.m., deputies said. She has not returned.

Hope is without her medication.

If you know where she is, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.