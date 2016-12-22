‘Give Back Box:’ Easy way to donate items, get rid of excess boxes

Giving back this holiday season is much easier with the “Give Back Box.”
Those who shopped online for gifts and received shipping boxes are encouraged to reuse them or any other unwanted cardboard box to donate unwanted household items, such as gently used clothing, shoes, toys, etc., to help another person.
Users can obtain a prepaid shipping label, so there’s no cost to donate.
According to the website, the boxes are routed to the nearest participating Goodwill location.
Electronics cannot be donated via the Give Back Box.
