Florida woman accused of punishing children with hot peppers

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a 28-year-old Florida woman punished three young children by putting hot peppers in their mouths.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say Angelina Andres was arrested Tuesday on three counts of child abuse.
The Palm Beach Post reports a witness told investigators that Andres left bruises on one of the children after hitting her with a belt buckle and made her wear a sweater to school to hide the bruises.
The report says a child told them Andres put peppers in their mouths if they didn’t listen or ate too much candy. When the children cried, Andres gave them water.
The Department of Children and Families has temporary custody of the children.
Records don’t specify her relationship to the children or whether she has a lawyer.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.