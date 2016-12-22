Florida beauty queen charged with assaulting man at party

MIAMI – A South Florida beauty queen is charged with attacking a man at a drunken party held at her home.

Miami television station WTVJ reports that 26-year-old Vanessa Barcelo was arrested Thursday.

The Miss Miami Lakes winner is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and battery.

Online records show she was released on $1,500 bond. No attorney information was listed.

The television station reports that the Miss Florida USA 2017 contestant was hosting a party and asked a guest to leave.

The guest was complying, but an arrest affidavit says Barcelo and another man pushed the guest down the stairs.

The affidavit says outside the home Barcelo swung a bat at the man and also punched him in the face.

