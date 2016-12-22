Daytime’s Gift Guide: Wineovation

Hit it out of the park at your next wine gathering with the MLB baseball bat electric wine opener. The cordless bat can open a bottle of wine in seconds. Simply push the button down to remove the cork from the bottle and push the button up to extract the cork from the bat. This wine opener is a real champion as it will open 30 bottles of wine on a single charge. When you’re done, simply plug the wall charger into the back of the bat to keep it charged. Tired of striking out with that manual opener? The MLB bat wine opener will score you extra bases with all of your friends and family. Package includes MLB bat, wall charger and foil cutter. Current lineup includes Cubs, Yankees, Giants, Cardinals, Angels, Red Sox, Tigers, Royals, Dodgers, Mets and Rangers, with all MLB teams available in July 2016. To see how simple it is to operate, please watch this video: https://youtu.be/4L12OjSLAjw; $39.99; wineovation.com (for high res images: http://bit.ly/2b80tgK)

Advertisement