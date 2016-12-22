Daytime’s Gift Guide: Vinni Bag

Vinnibag Inflatable Travel Bag — How do you safely get bottles of aged Italian wine or pure olive oil back home after a coastal holiday? Not rolled up in a hotel towel, but in an inflatable, reusable Vinnibag. Liquids, fine collectible items and any fragile valuables that an elite traveler wants to protect will be safe in a reusable Vinnibag in checked luggage. The new and improved VinniBag 2.0 is TSA friendly and was engineered specifically to withstand air travel and high altitudes. Packing is easy. Travelers stick items in the bag, inflate it with a few breaths of air, snap the bag closed, pack in their travel bag, and then deflate when they get home. Travelers can fit up to three inflated Vinnibags in their suitcase. Vinnibags can be reused as an ice pack, a smartphone holder in water, or even a bath pillow. VinniBag retails for $28 each. www.vinnibag.com

