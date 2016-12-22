Homicide: Body of woman, 22, found in St. Pete alley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Police Department detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found in an alleyway Thursday morning.
The body was found behind homes in the 2100 block of 63rd Avenue South at 8 a.m. by a man collecting aluminum cans in the area.
Detectives are treating the case as a homicide and are processing the crime scene. They are waiting for the medical examiner to determine if there are obvious signs of trauma.
The woman was identified as Taylor McAllister, 22. Police said she has no known address.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.
Police are asking for the public’s help. If you heard anything suspicious between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the area of 62nd Avenue South and 22nd Street South, or live in the area and have video from surveillance cameras outside your home, call 893-7780.
Anyone with information about McAllister’s murder or her activities during the past three days is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 727-893-7164.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.