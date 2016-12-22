Anonymous donor puts $10,000 check in Salvation Army kettle

ap By Published:
AP File photo
AP File photo

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A donor who wishes to remain anonymous dropped a $10,000 check into a Salvation Army kettle in western Pennsylvania.

Vanessa Fullwood, the co-commander of the Greensburg Salvation Army, tells the Tribune-Review she found the check Thursday while emptying kettles from the day before.

Everett Fullwood, Vanessa’s husband and co-commander, says the check was donated outside the Westmoreland Mall.

The Fullwoods welcome the donation because this year’s fundraising campaign has been struggling to meet the local chapter’s $90,000 goal. The group has raised $75,000 and collects money in its red kettles through Christmas Eve.

The money helps provide rent and utility assistance for needy families, and to staff the local chapter’s office with five full-time and one part-time worker.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s