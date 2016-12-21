Tips to help you gauge Holiday travel tipping

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Millions of Americans will hit the roads, rails, seas and skies this holiday season, eager to make it home before Santa arrives.

In the holiday hustle and bustle, it might be easy to forget to be gracious, especially to the folks who are helping you get to where you’re going.

“They get stressed and rude and don’t say thank you or please,” said Doreen Ryan, who is traveling to the East Coast from Tampa for Christmas.

If you’re flying, be sure to pack some cash, namely small bills.

The Emily Post Institute suggests tipping Sky Caps $2 for your first piece of luggage and $1 for each additional bag.

If the holidays mean a hotel stay for you and your family, the Emily Post Institute suggests giving housekeepers $2 to $5 per day, along with a short thank you note.

Bellhops should be tipped a few bucks for carrying your bags and more for services like room delivery.

If you used a taxi or a shuttle service to get to the airport or hotel, tip drivers 15-20% of the fare, but add on a couple dollars if they help you with your bags.

Rules on tipping vary from country to country, so if you are traveling abroad for the holidays, be sure to do some research on tipping customs in the place you are visiting.