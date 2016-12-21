Tampa Bay area restaurants open on Christmas Day 2016

(WFLA) – For those of you who don’t feel like cooking this Christmas, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants that will be open.

Not all locations in the Tampa Bay area will be open, so be sure to call ahead to check. Links to the restaurants’ websites are also included.

If you know of a restaurant that is open, please email us at news@wfla.com.

Bon Appetit!

Tampa Bay area restaurants open on Christmas-