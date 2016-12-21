Bradenton police detectives confirm Sea Breeze Elementary incident false

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department says after further investigation involving a suspicious man engaging with a student outside of Sea Breeze Elementary School on Tuesday is false.

In the initial report, police said a the man opened his front passenger-side door and asked if the student wanted “treats or goodies,” trying to get the student to get into the car. The student ran away strait to the school.

Police detectives say it was determined the student lied about the incident and about the man initially described.

The incident never occurred outside of the elementary school.

 

