Quick-thinking Orange Co. girl, 11, hides during burglary

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —Three suspects are in custody after a burglary in which the lone witness stayed hidden inside a closet and called 911.

That witness was an 11-year-old girl named Ashley.

It all began in a home in the Meadow Woods subdivision of Orange County and ended at the Boggy Creek Road exit of State Road 417.

Ashley said she was home by herself when four people broke into her home. She said she heard a lot of knocking, then glass breaking and that’s when she hid in her closet.

She told WESH 2 News that four guys kicked in her door, but when they saw her, they ran.

Orange County deputies said they left the home in Meadow Woods with a deputy right behind them, but they turned sharply across the median and went the opposite way on the 417, so the deputy stopped pursuing.

Four miles later, the vehicle crashed into a flatbed, pinning the adult driver. Two juveniles ran away into the woods but were caught quickly.

Ashley said she did everything dispatchers told her to and described what happened as deputies arrived.

“I got scared because there were so many, like one against four. That was too much,” she said.

The man in custody went to the hospital first.

The sheriff’s office said there could be a fourth person still out there, but it’s still investigating.