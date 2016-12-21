Potato Latkes

Crispy Latke Recipe

This recipe yields a latke with crispy, crunchy edges and a nice soft center. Egg whites make food crunchy while egg yolks tenderize dough and make it cakey. We like crunchy latkes that stand-up to the delicious toppings. Save the yolks for homemade sufganiyot or your favorite challah recipe.

Yes you CAN fry in extra virgin olive oil. EVOO is healthier and tastier than any other oil. Just be sure to watch your pan to be sure the oil is not getting too hot. Keep the temperature under 350.

3 pounds Russet potatoes (about 3-4), peeled

1 large Spanish onion, grated

3 egg whites, lightly whisked

¼ cup matzo meal or flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch of freshly cracked pepper

Extra virgin olive oil for frying

Preheat oven to 250 F

Grate potatoes and place in a clean kitchen towel. Squeeze out all the moisture from the potatoes and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add grated onion, egg whites, matzo meal or flour, salt and pepper. Stir mixture to combine. Heat ½ inch of oil in a heavy duty pan. Pinch a small amount of batter and cook in the oil. Taste the batter for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Drop several large spoonsful of batter into the oil and depress lightly to form the latkes, take care not to overcrowd the pan. Fry on both sides until crispy and brown. Transfer the latkes to a paper towel lined sheet pan. Keep the latkes warm in the preheated oven. Continue making latkes until the batter is used up. Latkes may be made ahead of serving and kept, covered, in the freezer or at room temperature for 1 day. Latkes do not keep well in the refrigerator. To reheat: preheat oven to 400. Arrange latkes in a single layer and heat until sizzling and hot, about 7-10 minutes.

Latke Bar

Displaying your toppings and condiments in attractive Mason jars, bowls and on platters will allow your guests to customize their latkes.

We like to serve:

Salsa (purchased)

Black beans (purchased)

Sliced jalapenos

Sliced grape tomatoes

Grated cheese

Fried or poached eggs

Guacamole

2 ripe avocadoes, mashed

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons finely chopped red onion

1 clove garlic, grated on microplane

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

Stir avocado, lime juice, red onion, garlic and cilantro together. Some lumps are fine. Season with salt and pepper.

Poached Eggs

6 eggs

2 teaspoons vinegar

In a small saucepan, bring 4 cups of water and vinegar to a simmer. Stir the water to create a small whirlpool and gently slide the eggs, in batches, into the water. Gently spoon the whites over the yolk and allow the eggs to poach until the whites are set and the yolks is still liquid, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the eggs and transfer to a lightly greased plate. If you want to store the eggs overnight, transfer the eggs to a shallow pan filled with ice water and keep the eggs in the water in the refrigerator. To reheat the eggs, briefly plunge them into simmering water.