Dale Mabry reopened after early morning DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash closed a stretch of one of Tampa’s busiest roads on Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Waters Avenue.

A 2009 Toyota Yaris was driving eastbound on Waters Avenue and ran a red light at the intersection, causing a crash with two other vehicles.

Investigators say the driver of the Yaris was drunk.

An official for the Highway Patrol said three people were critically injured in the accident.

The driver of the Yaris, Nicholas Billings, 20, is in serious condition.

Two other drivers, Nigel Osborne, 48, and Maria Romero, 64, are also in serious condition.

A third victim is in critical condition and has not been named.

The crash closed the intersection for several hours on Wednesday morning.