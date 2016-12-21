Dale Mabry reopened after early morning DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash closed a stretch of one of Tampa’s busiest roads on Wednesday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol investigators say the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Waters Avenue.
A 2009 Toyota Yaris was driving eastbound on Waters Avenue and ran a red light at the intersection, causing a crash with two other vehicles.
Investigators say the driver of the Yaris was drunk.
An official for the Highway Patrol said three people were critically injured in the accident.
The driver of the Yaris, Nicholas Billings, 20, is in serious condition.
Two other drivers, Nigel Osborne, 48, and Maria Romero, 64, are also in serious condition.
A third victim is in critical condition and has not been named.
The crash closed the intersection for several hours on Wednesday morning.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.