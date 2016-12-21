Section of historic Belleview Biltmore Hotel to be moved

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s moving day for a section of the popular Belleview Biltmore Hotel.

Part of the 120-year-old structure will be carted a mere 320-feet to a new foundation.

Most of the hotel was taken down over the years because it was crumbling and coming apart.

JMC Development and Wolfe House Building and Movers are overseeing the daunting task.

“Relocation of 120-year old Belleview Biltmore Hotel’s saved 38,000 square feet, containing the historic hotel’s lobby and 35 guest rooms, will roll on 47 computerized carts, to its new foundation and will become the longest continuously operating Henry B. Plant-built hotel when renovations are completed by mid-2018,” the companies said in a press release.

Condos, townhomes and carriage homes are planned for the site. The existing section of the hotel will be used for a boutique hotel.

The move is expected to take hours with a commemoration ceremony set for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.