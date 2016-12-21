Clowning Around for Charity with Ringling Bros.

You are cordially invited to be pied to donate a ticket to charity! Ringling Bros. and Barnum &

Bailey® is challenging the Tampa Bay community to accept a pie in the face and send a

deserving person to the circus for FREE!

Participants are asked to upload their photo with their pie face to

their social media accounts and include #PieTampaBay and #RinglingBros to start the ticket

donations to local charities.

Once you have taken the challenge, we ask you to pass the challenge onto your followers and

friends to keep the ticket donations growing towards our goal of 5,000 tickets donated by Dec.

30, 2016.

Challenge starts Monday, December 19th 2016

Ends Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at 12 midnight