Pie in the Face

Daytime Web Staff Published:
pie-in-your-face

Clowning Around for Charity with Ringling Bros.

You are cordially invited to be pied to donate a ticket to charity! Ringling Bros. and Barnum &
Bailey® is challenging the Tampa Bay community to accept a pie in the face and send a
deserving person to the circus for FREE!
Participants are asked to upload their photo with their pie face to
their social media accounts and include #PieTampaBay and #RinglingBros to start the ticket
donations to local charities.
Once you have taken the challenge, we ask you to pass the challenge onto your followers and
friends to keep the ticket donations growing towards our goal of 5,000 tickets donated by Dec.
30, 2016.

Challenge starts Monday, December 19th 2016
Ends Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at 12 midnight

