Pasco deputy charged with domestic battery, fired

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco detectives charged a county deputy with domestic battery.

Gregory Colaluca, 33, worked as a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office road patrol deputy. He’s “accused of grabbing and pushing his girlfriend on Dec. 19,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

The incident occurred in the couple’s Land O’ Lakes residence. The spokesperson said the victim hit her head on a wall in the bathroom. She sustained a laceration and needed two staples to close it, officials said.

Colaluca was booked at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center without bond. He has been fired from the sheriff’s office.