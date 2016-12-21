Pasco students recognized for aiding sick bus driver

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Pasco County students who helped a sick bus driver received recognition Tuesday night.

Carlos Fuentes, Chase Kirkland, Alexis Wilson and Alexys Armentrout came to the aid of their driver, Janet Wood, when she became ill in November.

Wood said the students are her heroes. “These are my angels,” she said.

The four are credited with saving her life while on the way to Wiregrass Ranch High School.

School officials say on Nov. 8 Wood was feeling lightheaded and disoriented. “I turned and everything went black,” Wood said.

The bus was at a stop with the air brake activated.

“As it went on, it got worse,” Carlos said.

Carlos recognized he had to act fast to get some help. “I heard Alexis say like, ‘Are you okay?’ and I looked up and she was bobbing her head,” he said.

The teens swiftly jumped into action. Chase and Carlos pulled Wood from the driver seat, while Alexis told them what to do.

“I take first aid and safety so we’ve been like what to do if a person is responsive and when they’re unresponsive, like what to do if the person is going in and out,” Alexis said.

Alexys elevated Wood’s legs on top of her backpack.

Then Carlos radioed dispatch. Dispatch contacted 911.

“We have a driver that’s in distress,” the dispatcher said.

“I said our bus number and, ‘My driver is passing out. I don’t what to do,’” Carlos said.

He and the other students helped the driver lie down on a seat while awaiting arrival of EMS and another bus driver.

“We kind of felt obligated to help her out cause you’d want to do that for anybody,” Alexys said.

Dispatcher Robert Woodard maintained contact with Carlos and the drivers on the radio until EMS arrived and students were moved to another bus.

“We just went to school that day. Somebody needed our help, and we helped them,” Chase said.

Wood has since been checked out by a doctor. It’s unclear at this time what happened.

She returned to work a few days later to thank her angels.

