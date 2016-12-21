NORAD’s Santa Claus trackers training for Christmas Eve

ROME, N.Y. (AP) — Eastern Air Defense Sector personnel in central New York are training in preparation for Santa Claus tracking operations on Christmas Eve.

The public again will be able to eavesdrop as the Civil Air Patrol helps the North American Aerospace Defense Command track the progress of Santa Claus.

Kids everywhere in the world can listen to Santa’s journey via radio. Listeners in the United States will hear Civil Air Patrol radio operators across the country report local weather conditions and other factors that could affect Santa’s flight operations and navigation.

Santa reports begin at 7 p.m. Eastern time and stations will remain on the air until at least midnight. Radio messages will be addressed to North Pole Mission Base.

HOW DOES NORAD TRACK SANTA?

A system of radar stations and satellites monitor all air traffic entering U.S. and Canadian airspace. All aircraft have a code to identify themselves. If an aircraft doesn’t have a code, NORAD can scramble jets to see who it is and what they’re doing, said Tech. Sgt. John Gordinier, an Alaska NORAD spokesman.

Luckily, Santa is good at keeping in touch with NORAD, Gordinier said.

“When he pops up, we call him Big Red One,” he said. “That’s his call sign.”

The nose on Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is a tipoff. It gives off an infrared signature similar to a missile launch, Gordinier said.

___

WHAT IS SANTA’S ROUTE?

On his mythical journey, Santa generally departs the North Pole, flies to the international date line over the Pacific Ocean, then begins deliveries in island nations. He then works his way west in the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

Alaska is usually his last stop before heading home, Gordinier said.

___

HOW DO CHILDREN PARTICIPATE?

For 23 hours covering most of Christmas Eve, children can call a toll-free number, 877-446-6723 (877-Hi-NORAD) and speak to a live phone operator about Santa’s whereabouts.

They can also send an email to noradtracksanta@outlook.com.

NORAD has 157 telephone lines and hundreds of volunteers ready to answer calls.

NORAD also created a website, www.noradsanta.org, a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/noradsanta and a Twitter account @NoradSanta for the program.

The sites include games, movies and music. “Santacams” stream videos from various locations.

___

HOW DID NORAD GET INVOLVED WITH TRACKING SANTA?

A 1955 newspaper advertisement for Sears Roebuck and Co. listed a phone number for “kiddies” to call Santa Claus but got it wrong.

The number was for a crisis phone at Air Operations Center at Continental Air Defense Command, NORAD’s predecessor, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Air Force Col. Harry Shoup took a call from a child and thought he was being pranked. When he figured out he was talking to a little boy, he pretended he was Santa.

More children called. Shoop eventually instructed airmen answering the phone to offer Santa’s radar location as he crossed the globe. That sparked the tradition.