Lightning goalie Ben Bishop out 3-4 weeks with lower body injury

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop will be out three to four weeks because of a lower body injury.

Bishop was hurt in the first period Tuesday. He was injured while kicking out his right leg to make a pad save on Nick Jensen’s shot from along the right boards. Bishop stayed down for a moment before skating gingerly to the bench.

The Lightning beat the Red Wings 4-1, as Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in relief of Bishop.

The Lightning recalled goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis of the Syracuse Crunch. Gudlevskis has appeared in 14 games this season, posting a 5-4-2 record. He was a 2016 American Hockey League All-Star.

Gudlevskis has played in two National Hockey League games for the Lightning. He has a 1-0-1 record in the NHL. The Lightning selected the 24-year-old in the fifth round in the 2013 NHL Draft.

In November the Lightning announced captain Steven Stamkos had suffered a lateral meniscus tear. At that time, the team said Stamkos would be out at least four months.

