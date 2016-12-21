Firefighters make Christmas wishes come true in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Wednesday morning, dozens of children in the Progress Village area will see their Christmas dreams come true as firefighters and rescue staff deliver surprise gifts for Sincerely Santa.

Sincerely Santa is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 100,000 at-risk children throughout Hillsborough County since 1987.

Hillsborough County Public Schools select the schools and the children for the program, and then the children write “wish lists” to Santa. Those lists are fulfilled by sponsors, individuals, first responders and corporate partners throughout the holiday season.

This year, 3,200 kids in Hillsborough County will have a merry Christmas because of Sincerely Santa.

For more information on Sincerely Santa, visit sincerelysantatampa.org.