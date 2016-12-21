Family of murdered singer Christina Grimmie sues Orlando venue, promoter

ORLANDO, Fla. —The family of a pop singer murdered in an Orlando concert venue is suing. Christina Grimmie’s family says Plaza Live, the owner and the promoter didn’t do enough to keep her safe.

The complaint filed in circuit court claims security for the June 10 concert at the Plaza Live Theater was inadequate.

Grimmie was gunned down by a St. Petersburg man during a meet and greet with fans after the show.

Last week, documents revealed new evidence about Kevin Loibl, the man who shot Grimmie before killing himself. Video surveillance showed him at the back of the auditorium with his arms folded. It’s believed that he was in the audience for the entire concert.

“By only doing superficial bag checks with no body pat downs or the use of metal detectors to safeguard against concertgoers bringing weapons into the theater, Christina’s assailant was permitted to enter The Plaza Live Theater facility with two 9mm Glock handguns, two full magazines and a large hunting knife,” the complaint reads.

The lawsuit claims Grimmie’s parents and brother are entitled to recover damages for the mental pain and suffering from her death and physical pain for her brother as he tried to wrestle the gun away from Grimmie’s assailant.

A lawyer for Christina Grimmie’s family released the following statement to NBC-

“No amount of money will bring Christina back.

We believe that those parties who contributed to Christina’s untimely death should be held responsible for their conduct or failure to act.

We are hopeful that our lawsuit will bring widespread attention to the issue of concert security and safety and that more effective safeguards will be implemented to protect performers and attendees at concerts around the United States in the future.

Sincerely yours, Brian Caplan”