Equipment failure causing gas-like smell in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A piece of electronic equipment used to regulate natural gas odor failed Wednesday, effecting several neighborhoods in South Tampa.

A spokesperson from TECO Peoples Gas said several hundred customers have reported suspected gas leaks in the area, but smell the excess odorant.

The excess odorant will take 24 to 48 hours to dissipate from the Peoples Gas system.

If you suspect a gas leak, do not hesitate to report it to Peoples Gas at 1-877-832-6747.  All suspected leaks will be responded to.

