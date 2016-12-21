Delta passenger removed for speaking Arabic; Dale Mabry reopened; Hillsborough teen and son missing

Good afternoon! Today is Wednesday, December 21.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Becoming partly cloudy and comfortable with lower humidity and high temps in the mid 70s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Polk mother arrested after 2nd infant dies from co-sleeping. Read more

Section of historic Belleview Biltmore Hotel to be moved. Read more

INSPIRING: 7-year-old gets a job at McDonald’s to buy gifts for other kids. Read more

Hillsborough teen, 18-month-old son missing since Saturday. Read more

Suspicious Bradenton man approached student offering ‘treats or goodies’. Read more

Krispy Kreme rolling out new Nutella doughnuts. Read more

Dale Mabry reopened after deadly DUI crash. Read more

Delta probes claim Youtuber kicked off plane for speaking Arabic. See here

