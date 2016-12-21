Delta passenger removed for speaking Arabic; Dale Mabry reopened; Hillsborough teen and son missing

Good afternoon! Today is Wednesday, December 21.
TODAY’S WEATHER
Becoming partly cloudy and comfortable with lower humidity and high temps in the mid 70s. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Polk mother arrested after 2nd infant dies from co-sleeping. Read more
Section of historic Belleview Biltmore Hotel to be moved. Read more
INSPIRING: 7-year-old gets a job at McDonald’s to buy gifts for other kids. Read more
Hillsborough teen, 18-month-old son missing since Saturday. Read more
Suspicious Bradenton man approached student offering ‘treats or goodies’. Read more
Krispy Kreme rolling out new Nutella doughnuts. Read more
Dale Mabry reopened after deadly DUI crash. Read more
DON’T MISS IT
Delta probes claim Youtuber kicked off plane for speaking Arabic. See here