Daytime’s Gift Guide: Tadpole Tape Cutter

Daytime Web Staff Published:
rsz_tadpole_cutter

An Evolutionary Inspired Tape Cutter
We set out to make one Simple tool for moving, shipping and painting. Our value is bringing a product to market that cuts tape perfectly and effortlessly. Tadpole Tape Cutter teams with the Association for the Blind to produce this great product! We are also proud to have set up a fund called 10% First, allowing our customers to choose the direction of our company’s giving back each year. Our goal is very simple: an American made product that is easy to use, lightweight and costs less than a few cups of coffee!

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s