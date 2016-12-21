Daytime’s Gift Guide: Soft Tiles

SoftTiles Safari Animals with Borders Black, Gray, White is the perfect play mat for creating a modern designer playroom, nursery, or kids room. The monochromatic look of this children’s soft play mat provides the perfect contrast to all of your child’s colorful toys. This is one play mat that you’ll love showing off in your living room.

This set contains three of our Safari Animals: Elephant, Monkey, and Giraffe and forms a 6.5 ft. x 6.5 ft. play area, a perfect sized play mat for babies and toddlers. The sloped interlocking borders beautifully finish off the foam play mat for children and bevel the edge to prevent tripping.

This set does not contain small pieces! SoftTiles are made in Taiwan from a non-toxic EVA foam and tested free of formamides, BPA, phthalates. Because the Safari Animals foam mats are die-cut, we do not recommend them for use on soft surfaces like carpet as the pieces can pop up when walked on.

SoftTiles approximately 5/8″ thick, thicker than most mats on the market.