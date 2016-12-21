Daytime’s Gift Guide: Savino Wine Preserver

- A must have for the amateur or professional wine connoisseur
- Pour your wine into Savino and it will keep your wine fresh for up to a week
- Patented technology eliminates the need for the pumps, gasses and corks…Savino just works
- Automatically seals and unseals your wine so every glass is fresh and delicious
- Unique design is easy to hold, easy to use and is the perfect addition to any dining setting
- Packaged in a beautiful gift box
- Made in the USA from flint glass
- Dishwasher safe
- Only 10.5 inches tall so it fits in most refrigerators
- Weighs 2.5 pounds
- Holds a standard bottle of wine (750ml)
- 30-Day money back guarantee: If Savino does not delight you, let us know and we will make it right or refund your purchase.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.