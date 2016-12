Since 2011, with your help, Callee has donated 275 new bikes, 126 new helmets, and 118 used bikes to kids living in CASA’s Emergency Shelter and Gateway Housing, St. Vincent’s DePaul Center for Hope, YWCA Family Village, Resurrection House, The Catholic Charities San Jose Mission, and The Christmas Toy Shop!



For information on how you can help:

calleesbikesforbuddies.com