VIDEO: Building destroyed after gas leak, explosion in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are responding to a second-alarm gas fire in the 2800 block of West Broad Street in West Columbus.

Officials on scene say Columbus-based Team Fishel was doing underground boreing in the parking lot area by the Domino’s Pizza and struck a gas line.

The ovens in the Domino’s ignited the gas. Everyone evacuated the Domino’s building when they smelled the gas.

A pregnant woman who was running away from the scene and tripped is the only person who was injured.

Fire crews are evacuating buildings that are one block away.