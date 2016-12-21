Boston Company Recalls 29K Baby Strollers

(WFLA) — Nearly 30,000 lightweight strollers are being recalled for safety reasons.

The recall involves Q-B Qbit lightweight strollers that can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers.

A gap in the stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard. The stroller can also fold unexpectedly during use, posing injury and fall hazards to caregivers and the child in the stroller.

Consumers should contact the Boston-based company Aria Child for a free replacement stroller.

Go to ariachild.com and click on Qbit Lightweight Stroller for voluntary recall information.

