Boston Company Recalls 29K Baby Strollers

(WFLA) — Nearly 30,000 lightweight strollers are being recalled for safety reasons.
The recall involves Q-B Qbit lightweight strollers that can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers.
A gap in the stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard. The stroller can also fold unexpectedly during use, posing injury and fall hazards to caregivers and the child in the stroller.
Consumers should contact the Boston-based company Aria Child for a free replacement stroller.
Go to ariachild.com and click on Qbit Lightweight Stroller for voluntary recall information.
