Ask Dr. Jenny: Eating During the Holidays

The Holiday season is here, and for most of us the holiday is marked by time spent with family and extreme overeating. Studies have shown that Americans eat 3,000 to 4,000 calories for holiday dinners! Here to discuss how to prevent over eating and unnecessary weight-gain is Doctor Jenny Wilkins, Owner of AgeVital Pharmacy, Research and Wellness.

To find out how Dr. Jenny and Age Vital can help you or to get tests to find more natural ways to live better you can reach Dr. Jenny and her team at Age Vital at 888-388-7237 or http://www.agevital.com